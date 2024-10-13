Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 869 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

