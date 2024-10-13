Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $505,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $600.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

