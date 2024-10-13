Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

