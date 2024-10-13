Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.16. 5,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,508. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.5989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

