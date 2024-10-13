VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Acquired by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned about 0.36% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $441,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RTH traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.26. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.05. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $162.97 and a 12-month high of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

