Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $199.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

