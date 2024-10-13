Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

