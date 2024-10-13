Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,185 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 6,439,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

