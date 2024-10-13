Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

