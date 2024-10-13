Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.79. The company had a trading volume of 927,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

