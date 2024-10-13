Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

