Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,947 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $600.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

