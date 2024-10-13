Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Lowered by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.00 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
