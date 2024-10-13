Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $211.12 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

