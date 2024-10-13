Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VO stock opened at $266.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $266.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

