Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.84. The stock had a trading volume of 227,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

