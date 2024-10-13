Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $533.43. The company has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

