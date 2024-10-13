Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day moving average is $496.78. The company has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $533.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

