Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 6596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $943.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

