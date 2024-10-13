Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.69. 2,699,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,023. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

