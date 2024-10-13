Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,200. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

