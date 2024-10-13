Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

