Venom (VENOM) Price Hits $0.0816

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $149.78 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,979,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,900,908.572585 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08170166 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,025,888.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

