Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in September

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.