Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $114.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

