Verasity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.69 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

