Veritaseum (VERI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,072.83

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $5,072.83 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $15.78 or 0.00025183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum (VERI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Veritaseum has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Veritaseum is 16.25463405 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,480.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://veritas.veritaseum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

