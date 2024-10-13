VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

UEVM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.