Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $258,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,598. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

