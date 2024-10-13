Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after buying an additional 449,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.