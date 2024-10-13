Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 1,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Vision Sensing Acquisition comprises approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned 2.62% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Stories

