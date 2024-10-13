Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.05.
About Vitalhub
