Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.05.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.