VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 114,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

Shares of VOC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 103.79% and a net margin of 91.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

