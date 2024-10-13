Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $4.43 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. Analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

