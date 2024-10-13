Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89,808 Shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,808 shares during the quarter. AB Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 25.44% of AB Core Plus Bond ETF worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.80. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

