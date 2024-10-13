Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. 42,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

