Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.