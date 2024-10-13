Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,665 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.86. 2,335,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

