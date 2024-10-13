Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,053 Shares of AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. AB US High Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AB US High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

HIDV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. AB US High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00.

About AB US High Dividend ETF

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

