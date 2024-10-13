Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $279,718.81 and approximately $13.62 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waltonchain has a current supply of 89,804,264. The last known price of Waltonchain is 0.00796366 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.waltonchain.org/.”

