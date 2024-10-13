Waves (WAVES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.03 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $124.80 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 115,905,952 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

