WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $116.26 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,264,980,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,320,537 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,264,710,648.9646077 with 3,508,050,450.019521 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03411673 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,407,284.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

