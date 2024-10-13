Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 1,471 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 524,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.