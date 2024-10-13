Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.49. 1,017,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.