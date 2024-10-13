Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.
VTWO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.49. 1,017,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
