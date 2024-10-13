Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 1,005,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

