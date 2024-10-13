Webster Bank N. A. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 3,324,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

