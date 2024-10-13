Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.38. The stock had a trading volume of 337,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.82. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $279.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.