Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.02. 2,110,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

