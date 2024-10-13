Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 643,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

