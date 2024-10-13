Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 643,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Webuy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.