WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

WEC stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $97.08.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

